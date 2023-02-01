Shoot New York City
Switching it up is good
When was the last time that changed the way you shoot? One really good method to alter the way you shoot is to shoot film for awhile. You can see how much you rely on previews when shooting digital and the look of film is entirely different.

Street Photography TipsLeanne Staples
Steam in the city
People often confuse steam with smoke. But it would be a challenge to think that street photos with steam were taken anywhere aside from New York City. This photo was taken during a street photography workshop in Hell’s Kitchen on a cold day.

WorkshopsLeanne Staples
Drive-by shooting
As an impatient person, I can’t wait to shoot. That is how I started shooting from a moving vehicle. It’s one of my favorite methods. So much is left to chance. This photo was taken from a moving taxi in Lisbon, Portugal.

Street Photography TipsLeanne Staples
People walk into the frame
People often comment about how I get photos of people that are so close to the camera. I don’t move in towards them, I stand in one place and they walk into the frame. People on the streets often don’t pay attention. This is an exercise that we do during street photography workshops.

WorkshopsLeanne Staples