Taking time to review photos taken always seems like a long process and one which I have to steal time to do. But once I start it, I find so many photos that I forgot about or don’t even remember taking. This issue is about happy reviewing photos taken.
When was the last time that changed the way you shoot? One really good method to alter the way you shoot is to shoot film for awhile. You can see how much you rely on previews when shooting digital and the look of film is entirely different.
Excerpt from Issue 49
Do you think about how images enter our minds without our permission and in an almost subliminal manner? How do we make sense of it all is a topic that is always top of mind for me.
In issue 171 I write about just being yourself. Or as William Klein famously wrote “Be yourself. I much prefer seeing something, even if it is clumsy, that doesn’t look like somebody else’s work.” This is also how you develop your own style.
It’s important to have your camera in control so you can respond spontaneously to opportunities. Observation is the name of the activity.
People often confuse steam with smoke. But it would be a challenge to think that street photos with steam were taken anywhere aside from New York City. This photo was taken during a street photography workshop in Hell’s Kitchen on a cold day.
Happy Inspired Street Photography New Year!
A number of factors go into being able to find inspiration on any given day for me. While it can be elusive, there are certain things that you can do to help find it. The first thing is to not set yourself up for disappointment by making a New Years resolution that is difficult to achieve.
The theme of my photography and workshops is seeing with new eyes. Slow down, observe and see things that you hadn’t noticed.
As an impatient person, I can’t wait to shoot. That is how I started shooting from a moving vehicle. It’s one of my favorite methods. So much is left to chance. This photo was taken from a moving taxi in Lisbon, Portugal.
A few lessons on international travel.
My intention in my travels was to disrupt my routine and to get some time off from work. I achieved both of these goals. As well, traveling to new places is of course a good method of seeing with new eyes. That was also easily achieved.
Rainy days are great for street photography. Umbrellas break up the world of lines.
Minimalism is a good method of providing focus to a photo’s subject.
Don’t overthink it. Just do it!
Photography is a language. It’s a form of communication all by itself. Being able to write about your photography is not an easy thing for most people to do. Ask an artist about their experience writing an artist statement. It’s typically a painful one.
For many there’s the temptation to travel to be inspired to shoot. The challenge is of course to find something to shoot wherever you find yourself. When people shoot with me, they are constantly commenting ‘how did you see that?’ That is also true of people who know this city well.
Sometimes you get even more than you bargained for! Look at what everyone is looking at. I had the camera up to my eye, so it was no surprise that I was seen shooting.
People often comment about how I get photos of people that are so close to the camera. I don’t move in towards them, I stand in one place and they walk into the frame. People on the streets often don’t pay attention. This is an exercise that we do during street photography workshops.